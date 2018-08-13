Annapolis Maritime Museum extends summer concerts and slides them across the creek

The fun of AMMP’s summer concerts continues this fall at their second campus, Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park located on Edgewood Road on the other side of Back Creek. Enjoy local bands against the scenic back-drop of the Chesapeake Bay each Thursday night in September.

2018 Line-up:

September 6: Swamp Candy (Primitive Blues)

September 13: Higher Hands (Funky Soul Fusion)

September 20: High & Wides (Bluegrass)

September 27: Timmie Metz & Tambo (Rock)

Food trucks will be on site each week, and drinks will be available for purchase. Beverage sales support AMMP’s education programs. (No outside alcohol permitted). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. Visit www.amaritime.org for more information on each band.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m. | September 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018

Where: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park – Park Campus (7300 Edgewood Rd., Annapolis)

Cost: FREE; Donations Appreciated

