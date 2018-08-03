Annapolis man arrested on car theft charges, released, and re-arrested on other charges

On July 14, 2018 officers were in the area 1100 block of President St when they located a Hyundai Santa Fe that was reported stolen to Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The vehicle was parked and unoccupied. But as officers watched, Warren Holliday, 26, of Annapolis entered the vehicle and started driving on President St. A marked patrol vehicle moved behind the stolen vehicle and Holliday fled on foot out of the vehicle into the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass St.

Holliday was located in a residence in the area and arrested. Holliday was charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft and multiple traffic violations. He was released on his own recognizance by the District Court Commissioner.

At the time of Holliday’s arrest evidence was recovered linking him to several crimes. Detectives investigated Holliday’s involvement in a burglary and theft from vehicle that both occurred in the 100 block of Sumner Rd on July 5, 2018. Credit cards stolen in those crimes were subsequently used by Holliday at various locations.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Holliday charging him with first and fourth degree burglary and multiple counts of theft for a total of 82 charges. Holliday was located on Skippers La on July 29, 2018 and arrested. He was released from the Jennifer Road Detention Center on August, 1, 2018 after posting $3,000 bond.

Source : APD

