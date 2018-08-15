Annapolis Color Run returning on August 26th

The Annapolis Arts District is hosting another fun event this month on Sunday August 26th. The event is the Annapolis Color Run and it will be retuning for its second year. New this year will be an after party for participants to have fun after the run.

The color run/walk will start at 9:00am behind the Westin Annapolis Hotel. The course is just under 3 miles and winds through the communities surrounding the Annapolis Arts District. Participants will go through several color stations along the route. As runners/walkers go through the color stations they will get squirted with a different color at each color station. By the end of the race participants will all be dressed in the same theme, a rainbow of colors. “Participants are also encouraged to dress for a fun race. We want to see your creative side,” says race organizer Craig Harrison.

After the run everyone is invited to stay for the after party at the Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts Stage One located at 3 Park Place. Food trucks, snow cones, beer sales, giveaways and live music will be going strong until noon. This gives all the participants a chance to come together and celebrate their success.

“The goal is bring people together from around the community, provide family friendly options and raise money for the arts in Annapolis,” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District.

Tickets are now on sale with discounted tickets available through August 22nd on Eventbrite and Facebook

www.facebook.com/AnnapolisColorRun

