Annapolis Chorale to hold Annual Summer Sing and auditions

The Annapolis Chorale, one of the region’s largest and most dynamic performing ensembles, will hold an informal summer sing for the 2018-2019 season on Monday, August 13, at 7:30 at St. Anne’s Church Parish House in downtown Annapolis. Music Director J. Ernest Green will conduct this casual sing-through of music to be performed by the group this fall. Singers interested in attending and possibly joining the Chorale, should contact Live Arts Maryland at 410-263-1906 or via email at [email protected].

This is an exciting time for new singers to join the Annapolis Chorale. The coming season includes a new work commissioned for the Chorale as well as music by Leonard Bernstein, Benjamin Britten, Ola Gjeilo, Dan Forrest, Handel’s “Messiah,” JS Bach’s St. John Passion, and Broadway in Annapolis: “Kiss Me, Kate.”

The Annapolis Chorale is the premier performing ensemble presented by Live Arts Maryland and one of the most accomplished in the region. Under Mr. Green’s leadership, the Chorale has grown in size, scope and performance quality and now has a national reputation for excellence. The approximately 160 volunteer singers in the group perform repertoire that includes classical works by Brahms, Beethoven and Mozart and such 20th-century composers as Ola Gjello, Eric Whitacre, Morten Lauridsen, Karl Jenkins, Benjamin Britten and Leonard Bernstein; Broadway classics including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” “Guys & Dolls”; “Oklahoma!,” “The Secret Garden,” opera (“Don Giovanni,” “Aida,” “Dido and Aeneas”); orchestral works and more. The Chorale rehearses Monday nights. For details on the Chorale and the 2018-2019 season, visit www.liveartsmaryland.org.

