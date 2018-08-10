Annapolis and Anne Arundel get lion’s share of grant money to battle gangs

Yesterday, Governor Larry Hogan announced more than $4 million in new grants to target gangs and violent criminal networks. Announcement of the awards was made during a press conference in Montgomery County during which the governor outlined actions to strengthen assistance to victims of human trafficking and additional measures to pursue those committing this heinous crime.

The grants announced are part of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), announced in December by Governor Hogan as part of a package of initiatives to strengthen the work of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. MCIN is a key element of Maryland’s public safety strategy that provides the basis for data-driven decision making. MCIN enables law enforcement to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal networks through collaboration and comprehensive data sharing.

“Our administration launched the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network to connect strategic counties and cities with 36 federal, state, and local law enforcement task forces,” said Governor Hogan. “This crime-fighting network is focused on comprehensive data sharing and collaboration to break down jurisdiction barriers. County lines do not deter or even slow down criminals, and now, they are no longer roadblocks.”

The grants to the 13 local jurisdictions will help them focus on criminal networks and gangs responsible for violent crime across the state by giving law enforcement personnel the tools to share information across borders and pursue federal and state charges.

“As Governor Hogan has said, there is nothing more important than keeping our citizens safe,” said V. Glenn Fueston, Jr., Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. “Gang violence and violent crime is not limited to one city, one county, or one state, and jurisdictional lines don’t limit the reach of criminals. MCIN is an integral part of the administration’s comprehensive fight to work across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats to our state and to keep our citizens safe.”

Grants are being awarded to the following MCIN coalitions:

Anne Arundel MCIN – $550,791

Annapolis MCIN – $285,869

Baltimore City MCIN – $859,394

Carroll MCIN – $291,401

Cecil MCIN – $217,000

Cumberland MCIN – $286,404

Dorchester MCIN – $164,060

Frederick MCIN – $247,469

Hagerstown MCIN – $153,998

Hyattsville MCIN – $387,116

Montgomery MCIN – $257,400

Prince George’s MCIN – $195,160

Salisbury MCIN – $431,786

The funds received can be used for, among other things, developing intelligence infrastructure to identify violent criminal networks, and employing subject matter experts to investigate networks.

Information about MCIN may be found here.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB