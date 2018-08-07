Amy Hitt promoted to SVP, Director of Operations

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted Amy Hitt to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Director of Operations. In her new role, she will help oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations, resource management and technology initiatives to support the company’s growth, which has nearly doubled in size over the last few years.

Since joining the company in 1994, Hitt has held several leadership positions, most recently as Vice President, Director of Print and Broadcast Production. Her talents have been instrumental in the production of hundreds of broadcast, multimedia, print, digital and PSA campaigns. Her 20+ years of experience has been key to managing all vendor relationships to ensure the efficient and cost-effective production and implementation of client projects. Hitt holds a B.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Amy knows our processes, systems and people extremely well, and equally important, understands and represents our culture,” said Raymond Crosby, President & CEO. “This is a well-deserved promotion and I’m thrilled to have her take on this expanded role to support our growth.”

