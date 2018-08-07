“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Amy Hitt promoted to SVP, Director of Operations

| August 7, 2018
Rams Head
Amy Hitt

Amy Hitt

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted Amy Hitt to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Director of Operations. In her new role, she will help oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations, resource management and technology initiatives to support the company’s growth, which has nearly doubled in size over the last few years.

Since joining the company in 1994, Hitt has held several leadership positions, most recently as Vice President, Director of Print and Broadcast Production. Her talents have been instrumental in the production of hundreds of broadcast, multimedia, print, digital and PSA campaigns. Her 20+ years of experience has been key to managing all vendor relationships to ensure the efficient and cost-effective production and implementation of client projects. Hitt holds a B.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Rams Head

“Amy knows our processes, systems and people extremely well, and equally important, understands and represents our culture,” said Raymond Crosby, President & CEO. “This is a well-deserved promotion and I’m thrilled to have her take on this expanded role to support our growth.”

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark