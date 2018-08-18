AAMC’s Tori Bayless honored as Grassroots Champion

The American Hospital Association (AHA) has recognized Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) President and CEO Victoria (Tori) Bayless as a 2018 Grassroots Champion. Bayless was honored at the Maryland Hospital Association’s annual meeting in June.

Each year, the AHA, in conjunction with the state hospital associations, recognizes the achievements of grassroots leaders with the prestigious Grassroots Champions Award.

The award recognizes a hospital leader from each state who most effectively educates elected officials on how major issues affect the hospital’s vital role in the community, who have done an exemplary job in broadening the base of community support for the hospital, and who are tireless advocates for hospitals and their patients.

“Victoria Bayless is being recognized as a 2018 Grassroots Champion for her commitment to working to improve the issues affecting her hospital’s community,” said AHA Executive Vice President Tom Nickels. “Her leadership in advocacy has created an open dialogue with elected officials, which in turn has broadened community outreach and education for both Anne Arundel Medical Center and its patients.”

“Tori is a steadfast advocate and champion of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s mission to enhance the health of the people we serve,” said Gary Jobson, AAMC board chair. “In doing so, she demonstrates unyielding passion, commitment and innovative thinking toward advancing causes that positively impact the health needs of the community. This honor is well deserved.”

Bayless has been at the frontline of advancing important initiatives to strengthen the provision of health care in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding region. Most recent efforts include increasing access to mental health care and working to expand cardiac surgery services.

Bayless joined AAMC as vice president of Clinical and Support Services in 2005. She was promoted to chief operating officer in 2006. In September 2009, Bayless was named president and chief operating officer and was promoted to CEO in 2011.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS