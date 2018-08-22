à la mode intimates wins national award for “Best of Intima”

Annapolis independent intimate apparel retailer à la mode intimates was chosen as “Best of Intima” by a jury of lingerie designers and manufacturers at an award gala in New York last week.

“The mission of the Intima Retail Awards is to determine and honor best practices within the independent intimate apparel retail business,” said Francesca Spinetta, Editorial Director of Intima magazines.

Over 200 nominees from the United States and Canada were narrowed down to 33 finalists in a year-long evaluation focusing on shops that stand out for product knowledge, fitting expertise, creativity and customer service. From those 33 finalists, only 5 were chosen as Best of Intima. à la mode was singled out for European flair, focusing on homage to lingerie’s historic roots and elegant décor.

In notes on à la mode’s selection, the international jury said: “The indulgent atmosphere at á la mode intimates is carefully curated by the owners to make customers feel comfortable and powerful in whatever they wear.”

“The Best of Intima Awards is the equivalent of the Oscars for intimate apparel retailers,” said Patti Platt, owner of à la mode. “We were thrilled to receive this award as we mark 15 years of business in Annapolis. We appreciate the support of our clients and community and pledge to continue raising the bar on our standard of excellence.”

Since 2003, à la mode intimates (1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis) has provided bra fittings, an extensive range of bra sizes, from A to K cup and band sizes from 28 to 44, as well as sports and nursing bras. For more information, see www.alamodeintimates.com

