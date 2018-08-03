“Herrmann
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Indie Soul Showcase: A Night of Neo Soul & Spoken Word featuring Da’Neilia w. Aquil Mizan & The Bangladesh Project

Sunday, August 26

7pm| $20

 

Secret Society

Sunday, September 2

8pm| $21.50

 

Anders Osborne

Sunday, October 7

1pm| $35

*All Ages Matinee

 

10,000 Maniacs

Friday, November 16

8pm | $55

 

Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary Tour (2nd Night Added by popular demand)

Monday, November 26

8pm | $55

 

We Banjo 3

Tuesday, March 12

8pm | $24.50

 

08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe

08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers

08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee

08/05 Melissa Manchester

08/06 + 08 Marc Broussard w. The Western Suns

08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers

08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue

08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

08/11 Marshall Crenshaw

08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/12 Kevin Nealon

08/13 Citizen Cope Solo

08/15 Shawn Mullins

08/16 Riders In The Sky

08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall

08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels

08/18 The Baylor Project

08/19 Bruce Off Broadway: A Ukulele Tribute to the Boss with Jim Boggia *All Ages Matinee

08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey

08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty

08/23 Suede

08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall

08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall

08/26 Indie Soul Showcase: A Night of Neo Soul & Spoken Word featuring Da’Neilia w. Aquil Mizan & The Bangladesh Project

08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter

08/28 Dick Dale

08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo

08/30 Bob James

08/31 The Classic Rock Experience

09/01 Art Sherrod Jr

09/02 Secret Society

09/04 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall

09/04 Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live

09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues

09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons

09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/09 Freddie Jackson

09/10 Bret Michaels

09/11 Ana Popovic

09/12 Teitur

09/14 Stanley Clarke

09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee

09/16 Jonathan Butler

09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Lades w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

