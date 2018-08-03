3 warrants better than 8. White says he’s Brown and still ends up in jail after crazy Forest Drive hit-and-run

On August 1, 2018 at approximately 345pm, Trooper First Class Holson responded to the 1400 block of Forest Drive for a two-vehicle hit and run accident.

Investigation revealed the at-fault driver of a red Kia rear-ended another vehicle. The at-fault driver made brief contact with the victim before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene. The victim was able to capture photographs of the striking vehicle and the at-fault driver before he fled the scene. A lookout was broadcasted and with the assistance of Annapolis City Police Department, officers located the suspect and the red Kia in the parking lot of the Fuel Mart in the 1200 block of Forest Drive.

Trooper First Class Holson responded to the Fuel Mart and was able to confirm the identity of the suspect from the photographs captured by the victim. The suspect, who at the time stated his name was Steven Joseph Brown, denied driving the red Kia and stated he was a passenger in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed 8 active open warrants for Brown including 4 warrants in Maryland and 4 warrants in Virginia. Brown was arrested and transported to the Annapolis Barrack for initial processing and then to the Anne Arundel County Commissioner’s Office.

After leaving the Commissioner’s Office and on the way to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, Brown stated to Trooper First Class Holson that he was using his half brother’s name and his real name was Brandon Lamont White, 32, of Roanoke, Virginia.

White was transported back to the Annapolis Barrack where he was fingerprinted and his identity was confirmed through the FBI as Brandon Lamont White. White had 3 open active warrants and was charged with making false statements to a police officer and fraud to avoid prosecution. White was charged with the motor vehicle accident and held without bond on the 3 open warrants and criminal charges.

Source : MSP

