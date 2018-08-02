2 Edgewater men killed in Davidsonville crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed two lives last night in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased victims are identified as Dustin Smith, 22, and Ryan Weibley, 24, both of Edgewater. Smith was the driver and Weibley was the passenger in a white Honda Civic. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel

At approximately 9:00 p.m. last night, a trooper from the Annapolis Barrack responded to a crash in the area of westbound Route 50 and Maryland Route 424. Upon his arrival, a white Honda Civic was found in the woods, off of the Route 424 exit ramp in Davidsonville.

About ten minutes prior to the crash, the same vehicle passed a state trooper in an unmarked patrol car on westbound Route 50 at a high rate of speed. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which is believed to have been exceeding 100 mph. The trooper lost site of the vehicle and continued traveling toward the Anne Arundel/Prince George’s County line.

Moments later, the Glen Burnie Barrack received a report of a crash off of the exit ramp for Maryland Route 424. The vehicle, identified as a Honda Civic, is believed to be the same vehicle that failed to stop.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Anne Arundel County Fire and EMS also responded to the scene. Maryland Department of Transportation SHA personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB