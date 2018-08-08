Muddy Creek Artists Guild annual studio tour set for end of September

Join the Muddy Creek Artists Guild (MCAG) for their 3rd Annual Studio Tour on September 29 and 30, 2018.

Back by popular demand, this self-guided driving tour is free and open to the public, who are invited to visit any (or all) participating artist studios throughout southern Anne Arundel County. Each studio’s “open house” will host one or more artists in a behind-the-scenes experience to discuss the “why” and “how” behind their creations from 11:00 AM–5:00 PM both days. The studios will have a selection of art originals and prints for sale, and some will also offer hands-on demonstrations and art-making activities. A free illustrated tour guidebook, complete with map, will help visitors plan their custom route to meet and mingle with the participating MCAG artists.

For up-to-date announcements regarding this year’s studio tour, including the 2018 Studio Tour guidebook (currently in production), please visit bit.ly/MCAGStudioTour.

To find out more about the Guild, visit MCAG’s website at www.muddycreekartistsguild.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Event: Muddy Creek Artists Guild 3rd Annual Studio Tour

Location: Various “open-house” studio locations throughout southern Anne Arundel County

Dates: September 29–30, 2018, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM both days

