“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Muddy Creek Artists Guild annual studio tour set for end of September

| August 8, 2018
Rams Head

Mike Dennis at work in his studio in Churchton, Md.

Join the Muddy Creek Artists Guild (MCAG) for their 3rd Annual Studio Tour on September 29 and 30, 2018.

Back by popular demand, this self-guided driving tour is free and open to the public, who are invited to visit any (or all) participating artist studios throughout southern Anne Arundel County. Each studio’s “open house” will host one or more artists in a behind-the-scenes experience to discuss the “why” and “how” behind their creations from 11:00 AM–5:00 PM both days. The studios will have a selection of art originals and prints for sale, and some will also offer hands-on demonstrations and art-making activities. A free illustrated tour guidebook, complete with map, will help visitors plan their custom route to meet and mingle with the participating MCAG artists.

Rams Head

For up-to-date announcements regarding this year’s studio tour, including the 2018 Studio Tour guidebook (currently in production), please visit bit.ly/MCAGStudioTour.

To find out more about the Guild, visit MCAG’s website at www.muddycreekartistsguild.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Event: Muddy Creek Artists Guild 3rd Annual Studio Tour

Location: Various “open-house” studio locations throughout southern Anne Arundel County

Dates: September 29–30, 2018, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM both days

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark