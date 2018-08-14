“Herrmann
14 injured when bus overturns on B-W Parkway

| August 6, 2018
On August 5th around 9:49 a.m. firefighters responded to the report of an auto accident involving a school bus with occupants trapped in the area of Route 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway) South and Route 32.

Firefighters arrived to find a single vehicle accident in which a school bus carrying a group of adult musicians left the roadway and ended up at the woodline on its driver’s side. All of the occupants had exited the bus prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fourteen patients were assessed by firefighters and paramedics. Three adult males, ages 24, 30 and 42 were transported by paramedics to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening. One additional adult patient was transported to Shock Trauma with minor injuries. Eight adult patients with minor injuries were transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center. Two more adult patients were treated on the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

The United States Park Police are investigating

