12-year old drowns at Sandy Point State Park

Last night about 630pm, the Coast Guard, along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Annapolis Fire Department, the Maryland State Police, and the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to Sandy Point State Park for a 12-year old girl who went missing off the beach at the popular park.

Crews searched the area utilizing side-scan sonar and other tools until late in the night.

Searchers employing side scan sonar in operation to find missing 12 yo girl at @SandyPointSP — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) August 29, 2018

About 1130pm last night, Kaniya Kenly’s body was discovered about 40 yards offshore. Kenly was with a larger group from Baltimore and authorities were told that she “encountered difficulty”, slipped under the water and did not resurface.

