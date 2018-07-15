You can save energy and money at BGE’s new BGE Marketplace

BGE customers can now purchase energy-saving products online at the BGE Marketplace. The newly-launched retail site offers energy-related products that save them time and money, such as LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats, advanced power strips, and more. The energy savings from these products support EmPOWER Maryland.

“The launch of BGE Marketplace provides our customers with more insight and control over their home energy-use,” said Rodney Oddoye, BGE’s vice president of Customer Operations and Chief Customer Officer. “Marketplace will serve as a convenient one-stop shop for our customers’ energy needs by providing products, services and tips to help them make smart energy decisions.”

BGE Marketplace offers instant, point-of-purchase rebates on a curated set of competitively-priced energy management products, integrated customer support, and end-to-end fulfillment. With just a few clicks, BGE customers can get up to $100 off smart thermostats such as the Nest® Learning Thermostat™ or ecobee3, or up to $21 off recommended six-packs of LED light bulbs from popular brands such as Philips. No paperwork, no wait, no hassle – just a simple validation process that determines rebate eligibility at the same time a customer adds products to his or her cart.

BGE’s customer service tools are at the forefront of technology and enhancements available in the energy industry. The launch of the BGE Marketplace is the latest enhancement made by BGE in its efforts to deliver innovative and convenient solutions for customers. Earlier this year, BGE launched its free mobile app, which allows customers to easily access account information on the go. Featuring fingerprint login, push alerts and paying with one easy slide, the app makes it simple for residential and commercial customers to manage accounts on smartphones and tablets. EmPOWER Maryland programs like the BGE Marketplace rebates are funded by a charge on your energy bill. EmPOWER programs can help you reduce your energy consumption and save you money.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB