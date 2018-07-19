White, Grenier and Zadra promoted at Crosby

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotion of three staff members. Debbie White has been promoted to Digital Program Supervisor, Bobby Grenier to Senior Web Developer and Danielle Zadra to Visual Designer.

As a Digital Program Supervisor, White strategizes and oversees large-scale digital programs that integrate web, mobile, search, email and social media. Her expertise in usability testing, website optimization and analytics helps clients enhance the user experience and generate measurable results. Earlier in her career, White worked at R2integrated as a Digital Marketing Strategist. She holds a B.S. in Communications from Boston University and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Grenier creates responsive websites, mobile applications and content management systems. He also implements privacy and security requirements, including those for Section 508 compliance. Grenier works on a range of client initiatives, including the organ donor campaign for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), digital programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, and websites for Kaiser Permanente. Prior to joining Crosby in 2014, Grenier worked as a Web Developer at Heavy Hammer, a digital media company.

As a Visual Designer, Zadra creates visual solutions across various media channels, including print, digital, outdoor, video and social media. She has 11 years of experience in design and production for commercial and government clients, including Military OneSource, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and ENERGY STAR. Zadra has been a member of the Crosby team since 2007.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

