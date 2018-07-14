Watershed Stewards Academy announces certification courses

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) certification course trains and supports citizens to become Master Watershed Stewards. Master Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need not have prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders.
The Certification Course is held annually from October through April at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center (975 Indian Landing Road, Millersville, MD 21108). A complete course schedule and additional information may be found at aawsa.org
. Watershed Stewards may choose to serve within an Anne Arundel County community in which they live, work or worship. In addition to Steward training, participants choose to receive additional training in either rainscaping techniques or skills to work with their local school to promote environmental literacy with students. See below for information on the application process.
Learn More at an Informational Orientation
Attendance at any of the free Informational Orientations is required prior to submitting an application. Please register for a session at the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy website: www.aawsa.org
. Orientations last approximately one hour.
Saturday, July 28th, 9 – 11 am
743 West Central Ave, Davidsonville
Wednesday, August 22nd, 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Edgewater Library
25 Stepneys Ln, Edgewater
Partnership event with Neighbors of the Mayo Peninsula, LLC.
Tuesday, August 28th, 12 – 2 pm
Eastport Library
269 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
Tuesday, September 11th, 6:30 – 8 pm
Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center
975 Indian Landing Rd, Millersville
To learn more about the certification course, or to register for any of these Informational Orientation sessions, please click here
. Applications may be accessed from their website once orientation is completed and are due no later than 5pm on Friday, September 14th
. The upcoming certification course will begin October 27, 2018. Course dates and applications are available on the website.
