Watershed Stewards Academy announces certification courses

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) certification course trains and supports citizens to become Master Watershed Stewards. Master Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need not have prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders.