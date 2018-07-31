Two Edgewater men die in single vehicle crash on I-97 exit

The Maryland State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Anne Arundel County.

The victims are identified as Franklin Benda, 46, and David Limerick, 56, both of Edgewater, Maryland. Benda was the driver and Limerick was the front seat passenger. Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 97 to Benfield Blvd-Exit 10B, in Millersville. Upon arrival, a 2000 White Acura RL was found in the woods off of the roadway near the curve of the exit ramp onto Benfield Boulevard from southbound I-97 near the Benfield Blvd. exit in Anne Arundel County.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the Acura may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when negotiating the curve of the exit ramp. For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Acura lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then entered the wood line, struck a tree and continued off the roadway until it came to rest in the woods.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie and Annapolis barracks responded to the scene. Police officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department also responded to assist. MDOT SHA assisted with traffic control as the ramp from southbound MD I-97 to Benfield Blvd and lane 3 of I-97 was closed during the recovery effort.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Source : MSP

