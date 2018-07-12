“Herrmann
Traffic stop in Brooklyn Park leads to significant drug arrest

| July 12, 2018
On July 11, 2018 detectives from the Northern Tactical Patrol Unit (TPU) were conducting enforcement in the Brooklyn Park area of Anne Arundel County. At approximately 9:03 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Patrick Henry Drive and Church Street for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, a drug detection canine alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

During a search, detectives located 111 clear capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 21 vials of suspected crack cocaine, 15 suspected oxycodone pills, and $2,249 in U.S. currency. The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with a traffic citation and various charges for possessing controlled dangerous substance.

Suspects:

  • Bryant Lamont Adams | 27 | 6100 block of Northwood Drive | Baltimore, Maryland 21212
  • Rashemee Ia Lee | 39 | 5300 block of Winner Avenue | Baltimore, Maryland 21215

 

Source :

AACoPD

