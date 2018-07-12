Traffic stop in Brooklyn Park leads to significant drug arrest
On July 11, 2018 detectives from the Northern Tactical Patrol Unit (TPU) were conducting enforcement in the Brooklyn Park area of Anne Arundel County. At approximately 9:03 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Patrick Henry Drive and Church Street for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, a drug detection canine alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
During a search, detectives located 111 clear capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 21 vials of suspected crack cocaine, 15 suspected oxycodone pills, and $2,249 in U.S. currency. The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with a traffic citation and various charges for possessing controlled dangerous substance.
Suspects:
- Bryant Lamont Adams | 27 | 6100 block of Northwood Drive | Baltimore, Maryland 21212
- Rashemee Ia Lee | 39 | 5300 block of Winner Avenue | Baltimore, Maryland 21215
