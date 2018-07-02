“Herrmann
Tom Papa, Pressing Strings, Garrett Park School of Music all coming to Rams Head On Stage

| July 2, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

Saturday, August 11

12pm | $12

*All Ages Matinee

 

Ana Popovic

Tuesday, September 11

8pm | $39.50

 

Pressing Strings

Saturday, September 22

8:30pm | $20

 

JJ Grey

Thursday, October 18

8pm | $39.50

 

Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings

Sunday, October 28

8pm | $48

 

Keith Harkin

w. Joey Harkum

Wednesday, November 28

8pm | $35

 

Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

Sunday, December 2

8pm | $39.50

 

Comedian Tom Papa

Saturday, January 26

8pm | $37.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/02 Maxi Priest w. Levi Stephens

07/03 Todd Bauchspies

07/06 Heart By Heart feat. Original HEART Members Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier

07/07 Bob Schneider *All Ages Matinee

07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee

07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

07/10 “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez

07/13 Katie Herzig w. Liza Anne

07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner w. Michael Aronin

07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall

07/17 Kinky Friedman

07/18 The James Hunter Six

07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour

07/20 Ronnie Milsap

07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee

07/22 Spyro Gyra

07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

07/26 The Quebe Sisters

07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners

07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall

07/31 Thomas Dolby

08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe

08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Lisa Bouchelle

08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers

08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee

08/05 Melissa Manchester

08/06 + 08 March Broussard w. The Western Suns

08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers

08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue

08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

08/11 Marshall Crenshaw

08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/12 Kevin Nealon

08/14 Chris Blue

08/15 Shawn Mullins

08/16 Riders In The Sky

08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall

08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels

08/18 The Baylor Project

08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey

08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty

08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall

08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall

08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter

08/28 Dick Dale

08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo

08/30 Bob James

08/31 The Classic Rock Experience

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

