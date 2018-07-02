Tom Papa, Pressing Strings, Garrett Park School of Music all coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II
Saturday, August 11
12pm | $12
*All Ages Matinee
Ana Popovic
Tuesday, September 11
8pm | $39.50
Pressing Strings
Saturday, September 22
8:30pm | $20
JJ Grey
Thursday, October 18
8pm | $39.50
Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings
Sunday, October 28
8pm | $48
Keith Harkin
w. Joey Harkum
Wednesday, November 28
8pm | $35
Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
Sunday, December 2
8pm | $39.50
Comedian Tom Papa
Saturday, January 26
8pm | $37.50
07/02 Maxi Priest w. Levi Stephens
07/03 Todd Bauchspies
07/06 Heart By Heart feat. Original HEART Members Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier
07/07 Bob Schneider *All Ages Matinee
07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee
07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan
07/10 “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez
07/13 Katie Herzig w. Liza Anne
07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner w. Michael Aronin
07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks
07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall
07/17 Kinky Friedman
07/18 The James Hunter Six
07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour
07/20 Ronnie Milsap
07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee
07/22 Spyro Gyra
07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
07/26 The Quebe Sisters
07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry
07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners
07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall
07/31 Thomas Dolby
08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe
08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Lisa Bouchelle
08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers
08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee
08/05 Melissa Manchester
08/06 + 08 March Broussard w. The Western Suns
08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers
08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue
08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II
08/11 Marshall Crenshaw
08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee
08/12 Kevin Nealon
08/14 Chris Blue
08/15 Shawn Mullins
08/16 Riders In The Sky
08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall
08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels
08/18 The Baylor Project
08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey
08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty
08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall
08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall
08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter
08/28 Dick Dale
08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo
08/30 Bob James
08/31 The Classic Rock Experience
