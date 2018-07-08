Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Citizen Cope Solo

Monday, August 13

6:30pm & 9:30 | $52

Suede

Monday, August 23

8pm | $30

School Of Rock Gambrills & Annapolis

Sunday, September 16

10am | $15

*All Ages Matinee

Jonathan Butler

Sunday, September 16

8pm | $55

Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular

Saturday, October 27

8pm | $23.50

Phil Vassar

Saturday, November 10

6pm & 9pm| $49.50

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

Sunday, January 6

5pm & 8pm | $47.50

Beginnings: A Tribute To The Music Of Chicago

Saturday, January 19

8pm | $42.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/08 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion” *All Ages Matinee

07/08 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

07/09 I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

07/10 “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

07/11 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

07/12 Mipso w. Christian Lopez

07/13 Katie Herzig w. Liza Anne

07/15 Comedian Rita Rudner w. Michael Aronin

07/16 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

07/17 Rams Head Presents Roger Hodgson of Supertramp at Maryland Hall

07/17 Kinky Friedman

07/18 The James Hunter Six

07/19 The Kingston Trio Legacy Tour

07/20 Ronnie Milsap

07/21 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

07/22 Chatham County Line *All Ages Matinee

07/22 Spyro Gyra

07/22 + 23 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

07/24 Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

07/25 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

07/26 The Quebe Sisters

07/27 The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry

07/28 Jr. Cline & The Recliners

07/29 + 30 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

07/30 Rams Head Presents Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Maryland Hall

07/31 Thomas Dolby

08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe

08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers

08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee

08/05 Melissa Manchester

08/06 + 08 Marc Broussard w. The Western Suns

08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers

08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue

08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

08/11 Marshall Crenshaw

08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/12 Kevin Nealon

08/13 Citizen Cope Solo

08/14 Chris Blue

08/15 Shawn Mullins

08/16 Riders In The Sky

08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall

08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels

08/18 The Baylor Project

08/19 Bruce Off Broadway: A Ukulele Tribute to the Boss with Jim Boggia *All Ages Matinee

08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey

08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty

08/23 Suede

08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall

08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall

08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter

08/28 Dick Dale

08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo

08/30 Bob James

08/31 The Classic Rock Experience

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

