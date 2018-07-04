St. John the Evangelist teacher named Elementary Teacher of Year by Baltimore Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Chancellor of Education, Jim Sellinger, has announced the 2018 Archdiocesan Elementary and High School Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Kristen Zorica, from St. John the Evangelist School, Severna Park was named Elementary School Teacher of the Year, and Mrs. Genie Massey, from St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown, was named High School Teacher of the Year.

The Teacher of the Year recipients were selected by the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Teacher of the Year Committee, which included Department of Catholic Schools staff, Archdiocese of Baltimore School Board representatives, and a representative from the Vicariate office. The committee selected Mrs. Zorica and Mrs. Massey from a pool of 45 Archdiocesan elementary and high school Teacher of the Year nominees, all of whom were the recipients of their school’s 2018 Teacher of the Year award. The decision was based on each nominee’s demonstration of Catholic identity, innovative instruction, professionalism, and leadership, as well as classroom observations, and interviews.

Mrs. Zorica and Mrs. Massey both “set an example of teaching excellence among students and co-workers alike,” said Jim Sellinger, Chancellor of Education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Catholic Schools. Mrs. Zorica’s “instructional abilities bring out the excitement of students to read, write and talk about literature and the world around them,” and Mrs. Massey “gives hours of after-school instruction to students needing extra assistance” and “nurtures the gifts and talents of her students.”

Mrs. Zorica has 18 years of teaching experience, and currently teaches middle school at St. John the Evangelist School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Stanford University and a Master’s in Education from George Mason University.

Mrs. Massey has 10 years of teaching experience, and is currently the Social Studies Department Chair and AP teacher at St. Maria Goretti High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Randolph Macon Women’s College and Master of Arts degree in Teaching from Johns Hopkins University.

Mrs. Zorica and Mrs. Massey will receive their Teacher of the Year certificates and awards at the 2018 Convocation of Catholic Schools, on August 26, 2018 at the Church of the Nativity in Timonium.

