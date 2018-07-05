Sparkler injures 11-year old girl on Independence Day

On July 5th at just before 2am members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center to investigate the circumstances of a patient being treated in the emergency department for burn injuries. On July 5th at just before 2am members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center to investigate the circumstances of a patient being treated in the emergency department for burn injuries.

Investigators determined that the parents of the 11-year-old female patient had purchased legal sparklers from fireworks stand in the Glen Burnie area on July 4th. Around 11 p.m. on the 4th, another child lit a device, close to the patient. The contact resulted in 2nd-degree burns to her right wrist and abdomen.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB