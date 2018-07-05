“Herrmann
Bob O Shea For Delegate
“2018

Sparkler injures 11-year old girl on Independence Day

| July 5, 2018
Rams Head
On July 5th at just before 2am  members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center to investigate the circumstances of a patient being treated in the emergency department for burn injuries.
Investigators determined that the parents of the 11-year-old female patient had purchased legal sparklers from fireworks stand in the Glen Burnie area on July 4th. Around 11 p.m. on the 4th, another child lit a device, close to the patient. The contact resulted in 2nd-degree burns to her right wrist and abdomen.
Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark