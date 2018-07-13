Smithey Law Group opens new practice in West Annapolis

Smithey Law Group LLC, a law practice focusing exclusively on employment law, has opened in West Annapolis. Led by partner and founder Joyce Smithey, the practice covers issues related to wages, discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse, contract and severance negotiations, equal pay, medical leave and more. Smithey also handles high-profile class and collective actions involving wage and hour violations.



Smithey spent over a decade as Chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group at the Annapolis office of Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC and has garnered over 18 years of diverse employment law experience, helping both employers and employees throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia remain in compliance with the law and protect their rights, respectively, in actions ranging from administrative hearings to state and federal litigation, before founding Smithey Law Group.

Smithey was drawn to labor and employment law in this region because of the human component and the complex power dynamics. “I gravitated to this legal area early on because what happens in the workplace affects someone’s entire life, and it’s thrilling to be the person who makes the intangible concept of rights and justice come to life.” Smithey also enjoys the opportunity to be proactive in advising employers. “When I advise employers on how to reduce or eliminate the risk of litigation, lawsuits are usually entirely avoided.” While the practice is central to the Baltimore-Annapolis area, Smithey Law Group serves clients throughout the entire state, including the Eastern Shore, and Washington, D.C.



Smithey’s outstanding record in this legal niche has earned her a plethora of awards and accolades including recognition as a Maryland Super Lawyer in Employment and Labor Law, a Baltimore Magazine Maryland Top 50 Women Attorney, and a Baltimore SmartCEO Centers of Influence Awards Honoree. Smithey also co-authored the Fourth Edition of Maryland Rules Commentary and MSBA Maryland Employment Law Deskbook.



Her expertise and outside-the-courtroom contributions to this legal realm have defined Smithey as a true thought leader in the field, including recent interviews in The New York Times discussing sexual harassment in casinos and the hospitality industry, and interviews on NPR regarding the rights of disabled employees in the workplace. Additionally, she has taught seminars and continuing legal education courses on various employment and labor law topics.



Two associates join Smithey, both of whom worked with her at Rifkin Weiner Livingston: Reuben Wolfson, who received his JD from the University of Miami School of Law and focuses on employment law, and Anton Marino, who received his JD from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and focuses on employment discrimination and whistleblower matters.



Smithey Law Group, LLC is located at 706 Giddings Ave, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401.

