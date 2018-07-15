Severn Bank opens new full-service branch in Lothian

Severn Bank (“Severn”) has announced the opening of a new branch at 5401 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian, Maryland. This is the sixth branch in Anne Arundel County for the bank.

The 2,500 square foot branch includes tellers and drive-through teller windows as well as on-site commercial and mortgage bankers. An ATM will also be installed at the branch. The building was renovated to update the façade and improve the appearance to provide a friendly and welcoming environment for our customers in the area. The new Lothian branch offers free on-site parking.

Alan J. Hyatt, President of Severn Bank said “We are excited to open our new branch in Lothian. Severn has a long history in Anne Arundel County, and we look forward to providing a local community banking option to the residents of the greater Lothian area. This is an excellent location for our customers, and this opening is part of our commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience that fit our customers’ lifestyles.”

The branch will be hosting a community celebration on July 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Amy Lee, who was previously Market Leader when the location was a BB&T branch, is the Severn Bank Branch Manager. Other team members from the previous location have also joined Severn Bank to work in the Lothian branch. Lobby hours are Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

