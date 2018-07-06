Senators prevail over Baysox 8-5

An Alec Keller shoestring catch in right field preserved an 8-5 Harrisburg Senators win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 1,917 at Prince George’s Stadium Thursday night.

Harrisburg (45-41) jumped out to an early lead three innings into the game for a second straight night, using home runs from Dan Gamache and Jake Noll, a Keller single and a Taylor Gushue double to take a 4-0 lead.

The Baysox (37-48) got the offense rolling in the bottom of the fourth inning. Fresh off his walk-off single the night before, Aderlin Rodriguez launched his team-leading 11th home run of the season off the top of the scoreboard to pull the hosts within three.

Three batters later, Anderson Feliz continued his latest hot streak by sending a RBI double to the base of the left field wall to score Anthony Santander. The two-bagger was the shortstop’s fourth RBI in the first 14 innings of the series against the Senators.

Bowie mounted another comeback attempt with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. With two away, Ademar Rifaela lined an opposite-field double down the left field line, scoring Corban Joseph and Rodriguez. The designated hitter currently owns a six-game hitting streak and has driven in six runs during that stretch.

After the visitors scored three runs in the top half of the ninth to take a four-run lead, Bowie launched another rally effort. Ryan McKenna led off the inning with a double into the left field corner and was driven in two batters later on a D’Arby Myers single up the middle. A hit batsman and a bloop single loaded the bases with one out, but Roman Mendez forced a pop-up to Gushue behind the plate before getting Anthony Santander to line out to Keller in right field.

LHP Keegan Akin toes the rubber Friday night for a 7:05 primetime showdown against Harrisburg RHP at 7:05 p.m. ET. Get tickets over phone at 301-464-4865 or online at baysox.com.

