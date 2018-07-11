Schuh kicks off Glen Burnie and Brooklyn alleyway improvements

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has unveiled the County’s new half million dollar alleyway improvement program for neighborhoods in Brooklyn Park and Glen Burnie.

“For far too long, North County residents in Brooklyn Park have suffered from deplorable conditions of many of the County owned alley ways that run between their homes,” said Schuh. “That is why we proposed, and the County Council approved, desperately needed funding to fix and improve alleys.”

Schuh announced the first project in the program would be Alley 69 in Brooklyn Park, a notorious alleyway often a source of community complaints. The one mile alleyway in Arundel Village is one of 98 alleys Anne Arundel County owns and maintains.

The announcement was the most recent made by Schuh in helping revitalize and re-energize the Brooklyn Park, Linthicum, Ferndale, and Glen Burnie areas.

In May, Schuh announced that Anne Arundel County is in negotiations to buy a 100+ acre parcel of property for a future school site and/or regional park in the Brooklyn Park/North County area. He, along with Police Chief Tim Altomare, also announced that Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) Police Force will enhance security and law enforcement at and around Light RailLink stations in the County.

The alleyway improvement program was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

