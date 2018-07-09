Schuh announces lower healthcare costs for county employees

County Executive Steve Schuh has announced healthcare premiums for all County employees and pre-65 retirees will be reduced by 1% in the upcoming calendar year.

“As healthcare costs spiral out of control elsewhere, our Administration is reducing premiums for county employees,” said Schuh. “This reduction demonstrates our effectiveness in managing medical benefit costs and negotiating greater prescription discounts.”

Anne Arundel County is a self-insured jurisdiction. Currently, employees in the Blue Choice HMO family plan pay $2,908.44 in premiums each year. Under the new rates, employees will pay $2,879.40. Nationally, annual premiums reached $18,764 for 2017, up 3 percent from 2015 for an average family coverage with workers on average paying $5,714 towards the cost of their coverage.

Post-65 retirees participate in a fully insured plan and will see an overall rate decrease due to a slight reduction in prescription costs.

The County’s new healthcare rates will take effect January 1st.

