Schuh announces $30M investment in area roadways

Keeping with his commitment to improve the quality of life for our communities, County Executive Steve Schuh has announced a $30 million annual investment to improve the more than 4600 miles of local roads in Anne Arundel County.

“No citizen should have to drive on substandard roads littered with potholes,” said Schuh. “This $30 million will ensure we can finally begin to improve our neighborhood and community roads in the County.”

In his first budget, Schuh proposed increasing the road maintenance budget by $9 million to help stabilize the network of roadways, after years of under-funding. The recently enacted budget increases that amount by $4 million to $30 million annually. The funding will allow the Department of Public Works to gradually improve roads in every corner of the County.

The announcement took place next to Edwin Raynor Boulevard road repaving project in Pasadena. The $1,000,000 project began in the spring and will completed by July 30th. Due to the increased funding, similar projects will be possible across the county.

The funding for increased road maintenance was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

