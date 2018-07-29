Save 10% on your Maryland Hall live performances–here’s how!

“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

| July 29, 2018
Do you love live performances? Who doesn’t enjoy catching a memorable show or musical with their kids or partner? Maryland Hall’s new performing arts schedule for September 2018 – May 2019 has been released. For the next few weeks Maryland Hall is giving a substantial discount to patrons buying three or more performances, aka an Art for All (AFA) subscription.

By purchasing multiple performances you’ll receive 10% off ticket prices. Between now and August 17, you can choose from more than 25 productions, including date night favorites:

  • Portland Cello, Fri. Oct. 19, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Love Stories Friday, Fri. Nov. 16 and @ Sat. Nov. 17, 2018 @ 8 p.m.
  • Holiday Pops, Fri. Dec. 14, 2018 @ 8 p.m.

Plus, family-friendly favorites:

  • The Nutcracker, Sat. Dec. 8 @ 7p.m. – Sun. Dec. 16, 2018 @ 4:30 p.m.
  • The Three Little Pigs, Sat. Jan. 26, 2019 @ 11 a.m.
  • Snow White, Fri. Feb. 22 @ 7:30 p.m. – Sun. Feb. 24, 2019 @ 2 p.m.
There’s something for everyone! By partnering with the best Maryland Hall is able to offer the best. Their partners include: Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Theater of Maryland, Annapolis Opera and Annapolis Chorale. To view all the performance offerings in the subscription and buy online click here. Note: the online process requires the same amount of seats for each AFA performance choice. If you’d like more or less tickets to a performance, simply call the box office to process specifics. Or you can also download and mail in order form by clicking here. Seating in the AFA subscription package is on a first come-first serve-best available basis.

AFA subscribers receive three complimentary drink tickets to use at the Maryland Hall bar for any performance; plus, special discounts to Portside Framers and Paul’s Homewood Cafe.

Saving 10% on a season of tickets adds up to enough for a very special dinner out in Annapolis. Don’t leave money on the table; get a jump start on planning how you’ll relish the arts this upcoming fall, winter and spring.

