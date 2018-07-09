Questions about school? AACPS has a summer session to answer your questions!

In an effort to address and provide information on topics of concern to residents across the county, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will host six “Summer Series” sessions beginning next week.

The one-hour sessions are designed to allow parents, students, staff members, and the public at large to hear about key issues and engage with school system staff to receive answers to questions they may have. They will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Board Room of the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

The first session, to be held July 10, will focus on student transportation. That session will include a discussion of expanded walking areas for Central and Severna Park middle school students, which parents were notified of in June.

Other sessions are scheduled as follows:

July 17: Student Code of Conduct

July 24: Social, Emotional, and Physical Support of Students

July 31: Programs of Choice and Alternative Education

7: Curriculum and Instruction

14: School Security

“It is our hope that these events will lead to a more universal understanding regarding these topics, and answer questions in a relaxed setting at a time when the pressures of an ongoing school year are not as great,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.

The sessions will be recorded on posted on the school system’s website so that those who cannot attend will be able to view at their leisure.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB