“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Police make another arrest in MS-13 slaying near Quiet Waters Park

| July 17, 2018
Rams Head

Brandon A. Recinos-Guardado | 22 | 1300 block of Superior Street | Rockville, Maryland

This is an update on another arrest made in the MS-13 slaying of Neris Bonilla-Palacios whose body was discovered near Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis back in October 2017.

Since the discovery of Neris Bonilla-Palacios’ body, homicide detectives investigated several leads in the case and have identified a second suspect as being 22 year-old Brandon A. Recinos-Guardado. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant and on July 10, 2018, Brandon Recinos- Guardado was issued a detainer as he was currently incarcerated in Louisiana. On Monday, July 16, 2018 Brandon Recinos- Guardado was extradited back to Maryland and served his arrest warrant charging him with the first and second degree murder and related charges of Neris Bonilla-Palacios. He is currently being held without bond in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

This is the second arrest made in this case. On June 18, 2018, 17 year-old Marcos Antonio Melendez-Gamez was also arrested and charged in the murder. This remains a very active investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police is asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Suspect/arrested:

Brandon A. Recinos-Guardado | 22 | 1300 block of Superior Street | Rockville, Maryland

Rams Head
Source :

AACoPD

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark