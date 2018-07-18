Police make another arrest in MS-13 slaying near Quiet Waters Park

This is an update on another arrest made in the MS-13 slaying of Neris Bonilla-Palacios whose body was discovered near Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis back in October 2017.

Since the discovery of Neris Bonilla-Palacios’ body, homicide detectives investigated several leads in the case and have identified a second suspect as being 22 year-old Brandon A. Recinos-Guardado. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant and on July 10, 2018, Brandon Recinos- Guardado was issued a detainer as he was currently incarcerated in Louisiana. On Monday, July 16, 2018 Brandon Recinos- Guardado was extradited back to Maryland and served his arrest warrant charging him with the first and second degree murder and related charges of Neris Bonilla-Palacios. He is currently being held without bond in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

This is the second arrest made in this case. On June 18, 2018, 17 year-old Marcos Antonio Melendez-Gamez was also arrested and charged in the murder. This remains a very active investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police is asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Suspect/arrested:

Brandon A. Recinos-Guardado | 22 | 1300 block of Superior Street | Rockville, Maryland

