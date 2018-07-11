PODCAST: Talkin’ Eastport with one of the boys

The Maryland Crabs Podcast sat down with Kevin Brooks of The Eastport Oyster Boys (not the Easter Oyster Boys as I mangled it in the recording) and talk all things Eastport–the MRE, the history, the Eastport Oyster Boys and the soon to be happening–Eastport Brewing Company.

Thanks to Dick Franyo and The Boatyard for the Michelle Obama table and a wonderful breakfast.

Of note, this is the earliest podcast we’ve ever recorded…9am!

Links:

Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Podcast, Post To FB