PODCAST: Talkin’ Eastport with one of the boys

| July 11, 2018
The Maryland Crabs Podcast  sat down with Kevin Brooks of The Eastport Oyster Boys (not the Easter Oyster Boys as I mangled it in the recording) and talk all things Eastport–the MRE, the history, the Eastport Oyster Boys and the soon to be happening–Eastport Brewing Company.

Thanks to Dick Franyo and The Boatyard for the Michelle Obama table and a wonderful breakfast.

Of note, this is the earliest podcast we’ve ever recorded…9am!

Links:

