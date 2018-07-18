Plebe Parade this Friday

The members of the USNA Class of 2022, known now as “plebes,” will present several formal parades on Worden Field as part of Plebe Summer, their six week-long indoctrination to the Naval Academy. All parades are free of charge and open to the public, and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Parades will be held Friday, July 20; Aug 3; and Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. The final Plebe Parade will be held Thursday, Aug 16, at 5:30 p.m.

The parade Aug. 11 is in conjunction with Plebe Parent’s Weekend, Aug. 9-12, which marks the first time the plebes will see their parents since I-Day. The final parade Aug 16, is the “Turnover Parade,” where the Plebe Summer midshipman leadership turns the plebes over to the Brigade of Midshipmen leadership. This parade truly marks the end of Plebe Summer.

Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845.

During the parade, the Fourth Class Regiment (plebe class) marches from Bancroft Hall to the Naval Academy parade field, Worden Field, accompanied by the Naval Academy Band and the Plebe Drum & Bugle Corps. Plebe Parades last approximately one hour in duration. On Worden Field the regiment performs the manual of arms, renders honors to the senior officer or civilian dignitary present, and passes in review before the official party and guests.

For more information about Plebe Summer, visit www.usna.edu/PlebeSummer/, for more information about the U.S. Naval Academy visit, www.usna.edu or visit their Facebook page. Plebe Summer photos may be found at www.flickr.com/photos/unitedstatesnavalacademy.

