Pasadena burglar didn’t expect a knife fight when he broke in

On July 11, 2018 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a burglary in progress in the 8600 block of Gambier Harbor in Pasadena. The adult male and adult female victim reported they were awakened by the suspect inside their home. The male confronted the suspect and a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation the male victim and suspect cut each other with knives. The female victim was also cut when she attempted to intervene. The suspect then fled from the residence on foot.

Several officers and police helicopter responded and located the suspect hiding in a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening cut to his neck/shoulder area. The male victim suffered a cut(s) to his upper body and the female victim was cut on the hand. They both were also transported to the hospital for the non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect/arrested :

Philip Luke Koletty | 29 | 700 block 203 Street | Pasadena, Maryland 21122

