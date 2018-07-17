Nominations open for Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award

Nominations for the 2018 Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award are being accepted as of today. Created by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2014, the award recognizes members of the sailing industry for their high standards of excellence, service, and commitment. Each year the Annapolis Boat Shows honors someone who has distinguished him or herself through continued and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry. Nominations for the 2018 Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award are being accepted as of today. Created by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2014, the award recognizes members of the sailing industry for their high standards of excellence, service, and commitment. Each year the Annapolis Boat Shows honors someone who has distinguished him or herself through continued and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry.

The fourth annual 2017 Annapolis Boat Shows’ Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award went to not one person but two. Olaf and Peter Harken, founders of Harken, Inc. an international manufacturer specializing in performance sailing hardware, joined an impressive group of recipients: Alastair Murray, John Arndt, and Margaret Podlich, all of whom make huge contributions to sailing both on and off the water.

“I am so impressed with our five awardees because they represent the best and brightest in our industry. Both the Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award and the Best in Show Exhibitor Awards encourage creativity, professionalism and excellence. We are very proud to support these efforts,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

Nominated by their peers, the final selection is made by a panel of judges who also represent the industry.

The Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award comes with an inscribed Anniversary 8-Day Ship Bell Clock on a mahogany base that is a limited edition precision timepiece donated by Weems & Plath.

The annual award is announced at the Sailing Industry Breakfast at the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland on October 5, 2018.

More information is available on the company’s website at AnnapolisBoatShows.com

Nominations are being accepted through September 10, 2018.

