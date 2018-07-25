Need to renew your license or ID, check what documentation you need before you go!

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced the launch of its new REAL ID Online Lookup Tool, which allows customers to conveniently check to see if new documents will be required upon their driver’s license/identification card (ID) renewal. The new documents requirement is a mandate by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to maintain Maryland’s compliance with the federal REAL ID Act.

“This new tool delivers on Governor Hogan’s Customer Service Promise by making it simple for residents to learn if they are REAL ID-compliant before being notified by the MDOT MVA,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

The federal REAL ID Act established security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. To check their REAL ID status, customers can visit www.mva.maryland.gov/realid/realidindex.htm, click the button that reads “Click to Find Out,” input their driver’s license or ID card number into the secure system, and receive a message indicating if action is required. The portal will guide customers through any next steps, if applicable.

In late 2017, the MDOT MVA began notifying customers whose driver’s license/ID card was expiring that they may need to provide new documents to renew.

“Our goal is to make the customer experience as easy as possible. While the MDOT MVA already notifies customers through mail and email as their expiration date approaches, this is an easy way for customers to quickly check their REAL ID status at any time, gather their documents in advance, and make an appointment to expedite their visit to a branch office,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine Nizer.

Customers who are required to provide documentation can find a full list of acceptable documents using the MDOT MVA Online Document Guide. This comprehensive resource includes a printable checklist as well. An appointment can also be made online. Customers who make an appointment are typically seen within 15 minutes of their arrival time.

To make an appointment at one of MDOT MVA’s branch offices, or for more information about REAL ID documentation requirements, visit www.mva.maryland.gov/realid/index.htm.

