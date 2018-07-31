Navy Football Fan Fest set for this Saturday

Navy fans are invited to the 2018 Navy Football Fan Fest / Media Day on Saturday, August 4 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy players will sign autographs on the blue side (press box side) concourse from 10:00-11:00 AM., before moving down to the field to interact with the fans on the field and take photos from 11:00 AM-12 noon.

Fan Fest activities will include interactive inflatable games, giveaways and live music. The first 250 kids will receive a free t-shirt. Fans attending should enter the parking lot through Gate 5 off Taylor Avenue and enter the stadium on the Blue or press box side. There will be a $5 charge for parking and admission to the event is free.

Fans will also be able to purchase football tickets and merchandise.

The 2018 Navy football team will report to camp on the evening of Thursday, August 2 and the first practice will be held the following afternoon at the Naval Academy. The annual Blue & Gold BBQ is set for Saturday, August 11 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (practice at 9:30 AM, BBQ at 11:30 AM).

