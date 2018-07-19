Music & Arts opens new location in Crofton

Music & Arts proudly announces the unveiling of their newest musical instrument store and lessons facility, located in Crofton, MD. The new store joins three nearby Music & Arts locations to offer a strong private and group lessons program, instrument rentals, repairs and a wide assortment of instruments and accessories to the D.C. Metro community.

Located at 1153 Route 3 N in Gambrills, the new location serves the residents of Crofton and the surrounding Anne Arundel County towns of Gambrills, Millersville, Crownsville, Odenton, Fort Meade, Bowie, Mitchellville, Davidsonville and Edgewater. It also serves school music programs throughout the county. For more on this location, click here.

“Music and Arts is delighted to expand our presence in Anne Arundel County Maryland,” states David Fuhr, vice president of sales, Music & Arts. “As customer shopping patterns change, we are increasing our store count to adapt. Lessons are a big part of this new store location, with our nearby surrounding stores servicing thousands of young lesson students. This marks the 4th new store in this part of the Washington DC metro area in the last 10 years.”

Music & Arts comprises more than 180 retail stores, more than 140 educational representatives, and over 350 affiliate locations. In addition to carrying a wide assortment of top-name brands, most locations offer expert repairs and university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors.

To learn more about Music & Arts, visit MusicArts.com.

