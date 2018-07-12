Maryland State Police planning a “Checkpoint Strikeforce” tomorrow

“Checkpoint Strikeforce,” an initiative designed to remove impaired drivers from the road, is planned for Anne Arundel County this weekend.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack and Glen Burnie Barrack, with the assistance of the State Highway Administration, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, July 13th, 2018 in the Annapolis area of Anne Arundel County. The Maryland State Police SPIDRE, or State Police Impaired Driving Effort team, will also be deployed to coordinate with law enforcement partners in an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes in Anne Arundel County.

On average, more than 7,400 crashes involving an impaired driver, occur on Maryland roads each year. In an effort to further deter impaired driving, the MBAT, or Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing truck, will coordinate with police during the initiative to streamline the arrest process by processing impaired drivers at the scene. The highly visible MBAT truck, funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, is specially equipped inside with Intoximeters, or breath testing instruments.

“Checkpoint Strikeforce” educates drivers on the dangers associated with driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both. The Maryland State Police want to remind all citizens and motorists, if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver. Maryland State Police encourages everyone to obey all traffic laws which results in Maryland roads and highways being safer for all travelers.

