Maryland SDAT improves MBE website for more functionality

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has updated its award-winning Maryland Business Express (MBE) site to now allow online filing of resolutions, which add, edit, or remove a resident agent and change the principal office location for businesses. In addition, Maryland Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) can now file Articles of Cancellation online and other documents updating customers on the status of their filings have been enhanced to provide more detailed information, increase security, and ensure authenticity.

“With this update, more than 18,000 filings that previously were done by mail or in-person annually can now be filed online through Maryland Business Express,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “Continuing to improve this modern and easily accessible alternative to paper filings will ensure that Maryland is Open for Business 24/7.”

Most Maryland entities will now have the ability to file online resolutions that add, edit, or remove a resident agent and/or change their principal office location through MBE. All businesses are legally required to have an active and valid principal office and resident agent in order to maintain good standing status and do business in Maryland. Once a resolution is filed, the customer will receive email updates on the resolution’s status and after it has been accepted, customers can order and receive a certified copy of the resolution immediately. This new feature allows customers to make these changes whenever it is convenient for them, rather than having to file in-person because MBE is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In addition, a Maryland Limited Liability Company that is in good standing can now file Articles of Cancellation online, which includes choosing the effective date for the cancellation as well as the Registered Agent who will act as the representative for the company for one year after termination. After a cancellation has been approved, certified copies of the Articles of Cancellation can be ordered online and received immediately. This new online service allows LLC owners the ability to wrap up business affairs without a hassle or delay in order to begin their next venture.

Finally, numerous documents produced by MBE have been updated to provide more detailed information to customers by including the filing approval date/time, page numbers, and department ID number. A watermark will also be shown on all documents generated while registering a business until the business has been approved in order to enhance security and to ensure authenticity.

Through its partnership with NIC Maryland, SDAT has consistently launched new online services for customers and has developed nationally recognized sites, such as Maryland Business Express, to help businesses thrive in the State of Maryland.

