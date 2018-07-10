Maryland Humanities seeking new Board members

Maryland Humanities is seeking nominations for new members to join its volunteer Board of Directors. Nominees should have a passion for the humanities as well as a deep commitment to their mission of engaging Marylanders in lifelong learning in the humanities, inspiring the open exchange of ideas, and enriching Maryland communities.

Maryland Humanities is an educational nonprofit organization. Established in 1973, the organization now directly serves more than 50,000 people—from youth to seniors—through hundreds of free events in 170 communities across the state each year. The role of Maryland Humanities is to inspire lifelong learning and promote dialogue about our heritage, culture, and future as Marylanders. Their programs—like One Maryland One Book, Maryland History Day, and Chautauqua—use the humanities to foster understanding among people with diverse perspectives and to strengthen our ability to interact meaningfully.

Maryland Humanities specifically seeks candidates in corporate leadership roles, non-profit leadership and management, entrepreneurs, and professionals with training in the humanities who work inside or outside academia. Candidates who have experience guiding organizational growth and change are of particular need this year. Nominees should have deep community connections and a willingness to activate them with the Executive Director and staff. They should be proactive in generating ideas, perspectives, or approaches that help clarify, strengthen, and advance the mission of Maryland Humanities.

Maryland Humanities also seeks to add members who reflect the demographic diversity of the state, as well as those who offer a broad geographical representation of the state. Currently, Maryland Humanities hopes to find interested community members from Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Dorchester County, Garrett County, Prince George’s County, and St. Mary’s County.

Board members’ primary responsibilities include strengthening and monitoring the organization’s programs and services, ensuring effective fiscal management, fundraising, strategic planning, selecting and orienting new Board members, allocating grant funds, hiring and evaluating the Executive Director, and promoting Maryland Humanities activities. Nominees must be available to travel to quarterly Board meetings, periodic committee meetings, and Maryland Humanities program events. Candidates are expected to make Maryland Humanities a philanthropic priority, with the capacity to contribute or secure from private or public sources the minimum board contribution or possess the availability and willingness for active solicitation. Members serve without pay and are eligible to serve up to three three-year terms.

The current Board includes attorneys, business professionals, nonprofit and museum professionals, current and former educators, and financial advisors among others.

Currently, 27 members comprise the Maryland Humanities Board of Directors. They are: Cynthia Raposo (Chair), Montgomery County; Keith Stone (Vice Chair), Baltimore City; Silvia Golombek (Secretary), Baltimore County; Joseph (Joe) Wood (Treasurer), Baltimore City; Ronald (Pete) Lesher, Jr.* (Government Liaison), Talbot County; Allyson Black, Anne Arundel County; Elizabeth (Liz) Cannon, Frederick County; James (Jim) Cornelsen, Charles County; Elizabeth Cromwell, Frederick County; Rhonda Dallas*, Prince George’s County; Albert (Al) Feldstein, Allegany County; Mary Kay Finan, Allegany County; Douglas (Doug) Greenberg, Baltimore City; Mary Hastler*, Harford County; Mark Irwin, Montgomery County; Lisa Jablonover, Howard County; Julia (Julie) Madden*, Howard County; Tiffany McGhee, Baltimore County; Heather Mitchell, Baltimore County; Adrianne Noe, Montgomery County; Maarten L. Pereboom, Wicomico County; Gale Rasin, Kent County; Thomas (Tom) B. Riford, Washington County; Nancy Rogers, Montgomery County; Stefan J. Sfekas, Baltimore City; Guffrie M. Smith, Jr., Calvert County; Lindsay Thompson, Baltimore City.

*Indicates a Gubernatorial appointee

You may nominate someone or nominate yourself. Please complete the Board Nomination Form to be considered. All nominations must be received by July 23, 2018 to be considered for election in October 2018.

For more information, visit www.mdhumanities.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB