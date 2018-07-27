Lineup and schedule released for Annapolis Rising benefit concert

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis will host a benefit concert on Saturday, July 28, for the victims’ families and survivors of theJune 28th mass shooting at the Capital-Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. The concert also will promote freedom of the press and its importance to our country’s democracy. Headlining the concert is international recording artist, Good Charlotte, a Maryland-based band with connection to the City. In addition, Less Than Jake, another national recording artist currently performing on the Vans Warped Tour, will open for Good Charlotte in the evening portion of the event. Jordan Klepper, from Comedy Central’s The Opposition and Klepper shows, will speak before Less Than Jake.

LINEUP

11:00AM — Gates Open, Zee Band

12:00PM — Paul Reed Smith – National Anthem, presentation to families of shooting victims

12:30PM — Western Star Band

01:20PM — Great Heights Band

02:00PM — Elisabeth Bumiller-The New York Times; Tom LoBianco-formerly CNN, AP; Lucy Dalgish-Dean, Merrill School of Journalisn/University of Maryland

02:20PM — Art Sherrod, Jr.

03:00PM — The Honorable Carl S. Snowden, former Director of Civil Rights for Maryland Attorney General

03:20PM — Skribe

04:00PM — Marty Baron-Washington Post; Oliver Knox, White House Correspondents Association

4:20PM — Higher Hands

5:00PM — Gary Jobson, AAMC Board Chairman

05:20PM — Dublin 5

06:00PM — Annapolis Mayor Buckley, Ceremony to honor first responders

06:20PM — Clones of Funk

07:00PM — Rick Hutzell, Editor of The Capital; other members of Capital-Gazette staff

07:30PM — Less Than Jake

08:15PM — Jordan Klepper, Comedy Central

08:30PM — Good Charlotte

10:00PM — Conclusion

The entire event takes place on Calvert Street between West Street and Northwest Streets. Tickets cost $25 each in advance, $30 at the door (children age 10 and under are free with paying adult) and can be purchased on this link. There is a limit, first-come, first served, of 3,000 tickets due to space limitations. All sales will be online. Ticket holders must bring tickets with them to event. Legal identification required for alcohol purchases inside the venue. No chairs, coolers, backpacks or outside beverages allowed. There will be food and drink sold inside the event perimeter. Attendees will be issued wrist bands to leave and return to the event as needed throughout the event.

Preferred parking is available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Rowe Boulevard side of lot) for $10, with proceeds also going to the victims’ fund. Free shuttles will be transporting Navy stadium parkers to the event. Additional parking information available at www.annapolisparking.com. There are several garages located near the event location.

Sponsors are helping offset costs associated with staging, A/V, security and more so that nearly all proceeds from tickets can be donated to The Capital Gazette’s Families Fund.

