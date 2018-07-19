Kristen and the Noise headlining 7th Annual Kegs and Corks Festival

Mark your calendars for the 7th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 18, 2018. This event draws large crowds to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for a unique festival featuring craft beer and Maryland wine together. Guests sample over 80 exceptional Maryland wines and over 40 craft brews from across the United States.

In addition to carefully selected beer and wine, festival promoters are thrilled to announce that Kristen and the Noise will perform live on stage from 1:30 to 4:30! Kristen and the Noise are leaders in a competitive East Coast music scene and they entertain at the industry’s highest level. Audiences everywhere have fallen in love with them and the band has become the standard of excellence in every major music market. Their song range is limitless with Kristen’s voice, and they cater to all crowds with Top 40 Pop, R&B, Oldies, Classics, Rock, Hip-hop, etc. They’re one of the rare bands that can truly perform any genre and are local favorites at the Starboard in Dewey Beach, Seacrets in Ocean City, the Borgata in Atlantic City, and more!

Event tickets include a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of featured beer and wine, and entertainment all day. Food and full glasses of beer and wine are available for purchase. Tickets for the VIP Experience are $100 and include reserved parking, separate entrance, private tent with seating, souvenir glass, catered lunch, private air-conditioned bathrooms, and unlimited beer, wine, sodas and water!

Buy tickets in advance at www.KegsandCorksFest.com and you can enter the gates at noon instead of 1:00 pm (an extra hour of sampling!). Regular admission at the gate (enter at 1:00 pm) is $45. Special pricing is available for military, groups of 10 or more, designated drivers, and ages 13-20. Kids 12 and under are free.

The 2018 Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival will benefit the local charity, Special Olympics Maryland. Their mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for persons eight years of age and older with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy. Find out more at www.somd.org.

This event will be held rain or shine. Hours are Saturday from 1 PM to 7 PM, with Early Access beginning at Noon. Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer opportunities are available. Volunteer and get a free ticket and t-shirt! For more information about the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival, contact 410.507.2186 or visit www.kegsandcorksfest.com.

Save $10 on every general admission ticket with the code “eoa” (all lowercase)

