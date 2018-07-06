Kipke and Gomez join Providence Center board

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today that Michael Gomez and Delegate Nic Kipke have joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Michael Gomez is KPMG’s Cyber Security lead Partner for the energy sector. Mr. Gomez has a 20+ year record of achievement in leadership and business management in the energy, technology, and consulting industries with KPMG, Booz Allen Hamilton, Black & Veatch, BearingPoint and IBM/PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLC. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Bloomsburg University.

Nic Kipke is the Minority Leader of the Maryland House of Delegates and is Vice President of Reps & Associates. Delegate Kipke has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2006 and represents District 31B. He is the 2018 recipient of the Casper R. Taylor, Jr. Founder’s Award for his steadfast commitment to public service and the integrity of the House of Delegates. He is a Fellow of the Public Policy Conflict Resolution Fellowship and has received legislative honors from numerous organizations.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, said, “We are so fortunate to have Michael Gomez and Delegate Nic Kipke join our talented board of directors. They bring an enormous amount of expertise and will be a great asset as we continue to help people live their best possible lives here in Anne Arundel County. I also want to thank our outgoing board members Sally Wern Comport and Thomas Weigand for their leadership and commitment to our mission.”

Providence Center Board of Directors are Cathleen Larner-Beckett, Ed.D., Chair; F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker, Vice Chair; Julie Natoli, Treasurer; Sean Doordan, Secretary; Colleen Baldwin; Doug Burgett; Conor Gilligan; Michael Gomez; Nic Kipke; Rob Manigold; Mary Ellen Tuma and Winship Wheatley.

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, helps people learn, grow and build the lives they want within their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 420 men and women and their families providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

