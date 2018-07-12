Kingston Trio pulling into Rams Head On Stage on 19th

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio will soon have an opportunity to re-discover their timeless music in a national tour to mark the group’s 60th anniversary. Josh Reynolds, son of original member Nick Reynolds, along with lifelong musical partners Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton, are on a national tour as The Kingston Trio, performing many of the trio’s best-loved songs.

All three have an intrinsic link to and experience with the original group: Josh, and his adopted brother Mike were both raised by their father Nick Reynolds, and Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds. Many of their earliest memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture – and the top of the music charts.

The Trio, who have been playing to sold out houses across the country, will play at the Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland on Thurs., July 19, at 8 pm.

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy® nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.

“It was Nick Reynolds’ and my fondest hope that Josh and Mike would carry on the Trio family legacy…rounding it out is Tim, one of the only musicians to record with Nick outside the Trio,” commented original Kingston Trio member Bob Shane, who along with the late Dave Guard and the late Nick Reynolds formed the original Trio.

“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music my father, Dave, Bob and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” noted Josh Reynolds.

The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era’s pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of “Tom Dooley”, which sold over three million copies as a single.

The Trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the number 1 spot. Four of the group’s LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard’s cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a number 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most number 1 albums, most consecutive number 1 albums, and most top ten albums.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB