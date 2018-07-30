Kidney screening scheduled for Hispanic Health Festival n September 29th

The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware (NKF-MD-DE) will hold a free KEY (Kidneys: Evaluate Yours) screening at the Hispanic Health Festival taking place Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Heritage Community Church (8146 Quarterfield Rd., Severn, Md. 21144).

As part of the Foundation’s mission of early detection and early intervention, KEY screenings identify early markers for kidney disease, as well as high blood pressure and diabetes. No appointments are needed for the screening and any adult can participate.

Lasting about 20 minutes, the screening includes blood pressure and weight checks, as well as counseling with a doctor and dietitian. Additionally, blood tests may be given to those needing to have their blood sugar and kidney function checked.

“Hispanics are 1½ times more likely to have kidney failure compared to other Americans,” said Pattie Dash, executive director of the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware. “It’s important we spread this message and educate this key target audience at venues like the Hispanic Health Festival.”

Overall, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects 30 million people – 15 percent of the U.S. adult population and 96 percent of those with early kidney disease (stages 1 and 2) don’t even know they have CKD. In fact, 25 percent of the 750 people screened locally by NKF in FY 2017 and 503 people screened in the first six months of FY 2018 demonstrated significant results.

For more information about this KEY screening or other upcoming outreach events in Maryland and Delaware, visit www.kidneymd.org

