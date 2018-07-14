K&B True Value gives away more than 2000 flags over Independence Day

Over the Independence Day holiday, K&B True Value gave away more than 2000 US flags.

According to Jared Littman, former Alderman for the City of Annapolis and owner of K&B True Value, it generates a ton of heartfelt responses to from the community.

One customer wrote: “This most iconic symbol of American freedom reminds us who we are as Americans, no matter what injustices or violence are perpetrated against individuals and communities, our democracy will prevail.”

And as we all know, Independence Day wasn’t the only call for unity in Annapolis.

“We had been planning on doing this for a few months, but as it turned out, it was less than one week after the shooting at the Capital-Gazette offices which killed five journalists.” Littmann continued “We’ve all been shaken up by it, along with the general political turmoil of the Maryland elections, so it seems that the flag distribution was especially appreciated this year.”

Flags were planted in various neighborhoods next to mailboxes by groups of volunteers, who received a cash incentive from the store. the volunteers included Cub Scouts (Packs 422 and 153), high school students raising money for their upcoming prom, and members of the Peggy Stewart Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Concurrently, K&B True Value collected 127 flags that were faded and ready to be retired. These flags were turned over to the Cub Scouts, who will conduct a ceremony for proper retirement and disposal.

