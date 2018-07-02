Jackie Gerrior named to Champion Hall of Fame

Jackie Gerrior, a realtor with Champion Realty’s Kent Island Office in Stevensville, has been named to the Champion Hall of Fame for achieving $50 million in settled Champion sales. She joins 60 previous Hall of Fame recipients, whose photo plaques are displayed in Champion’s Severna Park headquarters.

“I love showing property and seeing my customers happy in their new homes,” Gerrior said. “I’m a real people person. I’ve lived all over the state of Maryland, so I really know the lay of the land. This award demonstrates that I’ve done a good job.”

A former accountant, Gerrior seamlessly applies her skill with numbers to the real estate business. She has worked with Champion for nearly two decades.

“Jackie is one of hardest working, most knowledgeable agents I’ve encountered in twenty-some years in this business,” said Mario Bonanni, manager of Champion’s Kent Island office. “She has the highest ethical standards and is a delight to work with. And her clients feel the same way.”

“Getting inducted into the Champion Hall of Fame is a major life achievement,” said Jon Coile, Champion’s president and CEO. “Only the top two percent of agents qualify for consideration and it takes a decade of consistent superior performance to earn this honor. Jackie is highly deserving of this recognition and she is joining her peers in an exclusive group recognized for their outstanding contributions to the professionalism of the industry. We are all proud of her.”

