It’s time for the Ye Olde Renaissance Festival once again!

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 42nd season August 25th and runs Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 21st for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville, near Annapolis, Maryland.

The 27 acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each autumn with more than 200 professional performers on ten stages, authentic combat armored jousting on magnificent steeds and streets filled with village characters. Join His Most Royal Highness King Henry VIII in the forests and glades with over 140 artisans exhibiting crafts in their own renaissance shops, five taverns featuring cool libations, 42 food and beverage emporiums providing a vast array of succulent and sweet treats to sate even the most hearty of appetites.

The almost continuous entertainment on all ten stages features many returning favorite performers. Shakespeare’s Skum in its 34th year with rollicking renditions of the Bard’s most popular plays in twenty minutes; the charming and beguiling talent of A Fool Named “O”, the mime; and walk with nobility through the village with King Henry and his Royal Court. Minstrels, magicians, musicians, jugglers, daring feats of skill and artistry abound. Returning to the Festival this season is the jousting troupe Debracey Productions with a field full of horses, men in armor, chariots, trick riding and thrills for all ages. Throughout the season the most popular renaissance acts from across the country in limited run engagements bid you to visit over and over again; Ded Bob returns with killer comedy; Hey Nunnie Nunnie’s song and patter delight; Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy amazes and confuses; the Danger Committee thrills with knife throwing and whip snappery; London Broil cooks up rare juggling well done; and in the 45th year of their enormously popular comedy sword fighting and witty repartee Puke and Snot bedazzle with their fast paced humor. In addition seven weekends with various themes provide celebrations to bring in additional entertainment. Add in a village full of stilt walkers, beggars, hermits, wenches, pick pockets, rakes and rogues for an entertainment experience not only to be seen but to be immersed amongst.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival’s reputation of unique and predominately handmade wares by the very artists in their renaissance shops is among the best in the realm of festivals. Metal work, wood sculpture, jewelry, furniture, clothing, footwear, ceramics, stained glass, headwear, glassblowing and many demonstrating craftsmen fill the shops and studios.

The King’s kitchens prepare a sumptuous feast of delicious and wondrous delights to satisfy most any Lord or Lady. One pound smoked turkey legs, steak on a stake, fresh crepes, stuffed chili peppers, gyros, succulent ribs, a fresh seafood raw bar, sweet concoctions and tender sandwiches of chicken, fish, crab, beef and pork with bountiful servings of all manner of sides add to your table. Cool, mild drinks and an array of ales, ciders and wines cleanse your pallet and refresh your constitution.

The first three weekends, from August 25th through September 9th, the Festival reduces pricing for all without coupons or special purchasing required to offer family friendly entertainment pricing. Tickets beginning September 10th through October 21st are for peak season and still among the lowest of any renaissance festival in the country. Prices, special event info and full schedules are available at www.MarylandRenaissanceFestival.com.

